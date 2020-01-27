After more than 80 people have died in China from the Coronavirus, more airports are screens passengers to help stop the virus from spreading.
"It is concerning, Nino Sapone, airport director at Flint Bishop International, said. “Luckily here we don't have direct international flights coming in to here. But through connecting we could get some people that have been affected."
Sapone says so far, no cases of coronavirus have traveled through his terminal. But staff here are on the lookout and ready to act just in case.
"The CDC recommends an interview process,” Sapone said. “Say if we have someone coming in that's feeling ill or has some kind of symptoms and wants to be seen, we'll respond to the gate with our first responders."
First responders like Dan Owen. He's the lieutenant for the airport's fire operation and EMA department.
"Find out if he's been out of the country the last 14 days, what his signs and symptoms are, and then we'll treat the patient like we would any other emergency," Owen said.
Owen tells us his staff also take precautions to stay safe.
"We do have some isolation gowns and isolation equipment that we can put on our firefighters and our private EMS companies to protect them as we treat patients that may have the signs and symptoms," he said.
TV5 also reached out to MBS airport. Its spokesperson provided us with a statement.
"MBS is aware of the ongoing coronavirus and we continue to monitor the situation. We maintain an excellent relationship with the officials at the Saginaw County Health Department and as of today there are no additional recommendations for airports like MBS."
As for Sapone, he thinks it's still safe to fly. But he wants passengers to be aware of their surroundings.
"Be vigilant,” he said. “If you feel ill or if you see someone ill just let somebody know. The best thing is getting on top of it."
