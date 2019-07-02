MBS International Airport near Freeland will benefit from a $3.2 million grant announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding that will be used for taxiway construction.
Airport manager Jeff Nagel said the grant means good news for the airport’s future.
“This project has been in the planning stages for nearly five years and I’m thrilled that we’re receiving this grant,” said Nagel. “The project will construct a new taxiway and also add a second connection into and out of the airline terminal ramp.”
Funding comes from the DOT’s Airport Improvement Program.
