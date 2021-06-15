According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50-million Americans have experienced various types of allergies each year.
This particular allergy season is longer and stronger than usual.
Dr. Richard Horbal is an allergist at Midland Allergy Clinic.
"Some people are getting sicker than they normally would. So, yes, it's been a bad year compared to last year, particularly bad," Horbal said.
He said there are multiple factors attributing to this intense allergy season.
"It depends on the rainfall, the amount we have, the wind speed. We've had pretty windy conditions this year, so that stirs stuff up in the air so that's one of the reasons people are worse. And we've had a little less than normal rain," Horbal said.
The pandemic also played a role in how allergens affect people this year.
"I don't think people were out very much. A lot of people were shut indoors, they didn't get exposure to pollens," Horbal said.
When people stayed indoors, some stopped receiving allergy treatments.
"We give injections for people with severe allergies. A lot of them are coming back now. They're pretty miserable," Horbal said.
Dr. Horbal said aside from taking over the counter allergy medications, being mindful of when you go outside can also lessen the severity of symptoms.
"When the wind stirs up, it's going to kick stuff up in the air. So, if you get out before the wind starts and after the wind calms, you do better. So sometimes people are better really early in the morning or really late at night," Horbal said.
If that doesn't work, he recommends seeing a physician or allergist.
