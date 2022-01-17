The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was the focus of a march in downtown Saginaw on Monday.
King's words still ring true for many people across mid-Michigan, like Saginaw Councilman George Copeland.
"My grandfather, he's still alive and he's 100-years-old. So, he tells me stories of how he remembers what it was like back then. And it's those reminders where we think it's so long ago but every, every week I get to see someone who remembers the fight, who remembers the stories, who remember how hard it was. And that is what I want to make sure that we never forget," Copeland said.
Copeland and many others marched in Saginaw to celebrate King.
Eddie Foxx, the president of the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, led the group.
"It means a lot. It was nice of him to step forward, be the head of the leadership for this whole movement. And we need those kind of leaders, and we need those leaders now. And Dr. King has some great messages people listen to and some people adhere to it and work with it," Foxx said.
Foxx was happy to see younger generations march with him, keeping King's fight alive.
"To be honest, to me, it means a lot cause without him, I probably wouldn't be where I am today for the march he did," said Jermaiae Lawrence, Delta College student.
Dr. Dawn Hinton is a professor at Saginaw Valley State University. She gave the keynote address at Monday's luncheon, which followed the march.
Hinton emphasized hope is what King would have asked for when we think change isn't possible.
"We can't lose hope. And once we lose hope, we see that people die from hopelessness all the time. So, once we lose hope, we're in a, we're in a terrible, terrible place. So, we have to think about how do we reinstall hope in folks in order to ensure that we're doing the right thing for our community," Hinton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.