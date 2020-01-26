A local American Legion post is helping a World War II veteran nearly 2,500 miles away celebrate Valentine’s Day.
“It’s always good to feel loved,” said Steve Schuman, a member of the Sons of American Legion.
American Legion Post 165 is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting cards for a marine veteran in California.
“Our goal is to be able to get over 100 cards so we can send them to him and make this gentleman’s Valentine’s Day sweet,” said Schuman.
The Sons of American Legion decided to fulfill this veteran’s request for Valentine’s Day cards simply because he’s an American hero.
“So we just kind of want to honor his wish and what he’s looking for at this point and so we want to make it big,” said Schuman.
So far, they have received plenty of cards from the community.
“We’ve had some people actually already starting to mail cards to us,” said Schuman. “We’ve also had grandparents and parents having their children make cards and bringing them into us and dropping them off.”
Once the post collects all the cards, they’re sending them over 2,000 miles away to Major Bill White.
“We will be paying the shipping to send all of these Valentine’s to him so he has them for Valentine’s Day,” said Schuman.
It was an act of kindness to show appreciation for American’s veterans.
“I think just to show that humanity is still there,” said Schuman. “Show that our country does support gentleman of his caliber still. This is going to make this guy very, very happy.”
