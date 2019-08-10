An adoption event in Grand Blanc, Saturday, saw many dogs and cats find new homes.
Nearly a dozen shelters participated in the event at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Representatives from Genesee County Animal Control were also on hand at the event, offering $10 micro-chipping.
"It's a wonderful event and everyone here works in conjunction. We're all here for one reason and that's to adopt dogs out to loving homes that'll be in their homes forever," said Cathy Tauchert with Flint City Pits.
The adoption frenzy ended at 5 p.m.
