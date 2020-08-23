Leaman’s Green Applebarn hosted their Sunflower Days event this weekend.
Among a five acre sunflower field, families were able to play games and enjoy the sunshine while social distancing.
Leaman’s manager Sara Reisinger says this was a unique way to help bring some positivity in the world and bring joy to all who stopped by.
“You can’t be mad in the middle of a sunflower field,” said Reisinger. “It’s just so beautiful and to be able to enjoy that time with family is important.”
This is the first year of the event.
They say they are already looking forward to bring more joy in 2021.
