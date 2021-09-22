Michigan apple orchards are experiencing huge losses across the state after a devastating Spring frost, and it is causing the fruit prices to go up.
It's also changing the way one orchard is doing business. Spring weather did a number on Jon Leaman's apple crop.
"We experienced probably at least a 60 percent drop in what we would say would be an average crop," Leaman said.
An early warmup brought out apple blossoms, many of which died during a late freeze. Leaman, who co-owns Leaman's Green Applebarn, said the problems didn't stop once the mercury started to rebound.
"We still had temperatures in the 50s and the high 40a. Honeybees don't like cold weather. And so, we think part of it might have been the bees staying in to keep warm and not being out there to pollenate," Leaman said.
Fewer apples mean higher prices and with the reduced amount of apples, customers won't be able to get their own apples off the tree this year.
"With the lack of apples on those trees that we usually offer to U-pickers it just wasn't something we could make available," Leaman said.
Despite the apple shortage, Leaman said many varieties of apples will be available later in the Fall.
"There's some excellent apples coming later in October," Leaman said.
Leaman is quick to point out that there are still plenty of reasons to stop by and spend some time at his farm.
"We'd like to encourage people to visit their local orchards, and have a taste of locally made cider, and get the apples that are available, and just come and have a good time," Leaman said.
