If you've been around downtown Saginaw over the past couple of days, you might have noticed something new popping up.
That's thanks to Art and About.
They're excited to announce the return of ten sculptures by artist Sewerd Johnson all to the Riverfront Saginaw District this summer.
As a sculptor and artist, Johnson said he had to imagine the aspects and views of the figures that aren't shown in just two-dimensional canvas.
Backs of duos and the statue profiles are all a focal point.
So, if you're out and about in Riverfront Saginaw throughout the week and this summer, you'll be noticing the new sculptures.
