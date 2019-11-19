Kari Pride-Helm is an artist and illustrated the bay city coloring book.
"The churches, the candy store. The Texan is in there,” Kari said. “Everyone squeals when you see the Texan page"
She lives with her wife Kris and their dogs Delilah and Banjo.
"He really likes it when you pet his head at the same time," Kris said.
But lately, this happy family, has fallen on hard times.
A month ago, Kari was diagnosed with endometrial stromal sarcoma, a rare form of cancer in the uterus.
"It's only two in a million people are diagnosed with it,” she said. “That was pretty scary when they were telling me about that."
Kari has fought this fight before, surviving kidney cancer a few years ago.
This new diagnosis came out of the blue. To try stop the spread of the cancer doctors had to perform an intensive procedure, a radical hysterectomy.
"They took everything the entire uterus, ovaries, cervix,” Kris said. “Everything."
"I’m happy to be home, but fear, honestly,” Kari said. "Now that they've taken it out, I can actually stand a lot longer and walk further so I hope I can be ok and survive this."
And be able to pay for the surgery. Kari is expecting a heavy bill.
"I'm sure it'll be a real shocker,” she said. "I have mixed feelings about it because I don't want to ask people for stuff, but there have been people who've reached out saying they'd like to help. If that's the case, I’m not in any position to say no thank you.".
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple cover medical costs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.