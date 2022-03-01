The Marshall Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is working with local art organizations to hire three local artists to create public art projects this spring.
One artist from Bay, Midland, and Saginaw will be selected to receive a stipend of $6,000 plus an additional $1,000 to cover any additional supplies. Each artist will have a pre-determined location for their public art installation, which are:
- Bay County- Defoe Park located at Marquette Avenue, Bay City 48706
- Midland County- Creative 360 located at 1517 Bayliss St, Midland, MI 48640
- Saginaw County- The Mexican American Cultural Center located at 1537 S. Washington, Saginaw, MI 48601
The art projects are part of “The ‘NEA Big Read: Great Lakes Bay Region.”
“It is a series of programs and events across three neighboring counties that is centered around one book with the goal of bringing people together to celebrate community and culture,” said Megan McAdow, director of the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum.
The partner organizations have selected the book “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros because it is accessible to a wide range of ages and has both a Spanish-translated edition as well as a children’s companion book, “Hairs/Pelitos.”
Partnering art organizations working to bring forth this initiative include Studio 23 of Bay County and Creative 360 of Midland County, in addition to Saginaw Art Museum and the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum of Saginaw County.
Proposals will be judged based on the following primary criteria: artistic merit, tie-in to the neighbors and neighborhood theme, incorporation of community member participation in the development, creation, and/or installation of the artwork, overall durability, and community appeal.
The deadline for entries is April 15. Announcements are expected to be made around late April.
(1) comment
Haven't we had enough of this "Great Lakes Bay" charade already?
