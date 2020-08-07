Fall sports continues to be up for debate as we inch closer and closer to the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope it’s not a decision that greatly affects a lot of districts before the MHSAA comes out with their final guidelines and final plan to get the fall sports season started,” said Jeff Bell with Freeland Community Schools.
Bell is the athletic director and is reacting to the news from the state capitol.
The Lansing School district has decided to cancel all fall sports including band and cheerleading until further notice.
Bell says, at the moment, there are no plans to scrap fall sports. He told us there has been a phenomenal amount of students involved in off-season workouts.
“I think that parents are making that decision that they think it’s safe for their kids to go out and participate under the guidelines that we have to follow,” said Bell. “And they’ve let them go ahead and participate. So, look forward to good participation this fall.”
Bell says all schools are following safety measures put in place by the MHSAA for practices and competition.
While sports like tennis, cross country, gold and swimming are a go this fall, football, volleyball and boy’s soccer are still in doubt.
The MHSAA says they will make a decision on competition in those sports on or before Aug. 20.
“Student-athletes are feeling stressed,” said Bell. “I think they have hope that the MHSAA has put these guidelines out there and the governor’s allowing participation up to a certain limit. So, I think that they’re full of hope, I just hope that they’re not being strung along and then going to get all that dashed away from them.”
