A local attorney is reflecting on the weeks-long trial of Derek Chauvin.
“Closing argument day is everything, it’s your day to stand up and lay your heart on your sleeve,” said Attorney Ven Johnson
After nearly three weeks of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, the defense and prosecution made their final pitches to jurors Monday in the death of George Floyd.
"George Floyd's final words on May 25, 2020 were, 'Please, I can't breathe. I can't breathe officer. This wasn't policing, this was murder," Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said.
The prosecution reminded the jury of Floyd’s final moments, telling them to believe they're eyes and use common sense as they make their decision. Johnson has been watching the case.
“To me this is an overwhelmingly supportive case for the prosecution, they did a very good job,” Johnson said.
The defense arguing that Chauvin did what any reasonable officer would do.
"This was an authorized use of force as unattractive as it may be," defense attorney Eric Nelson said.
And that Floyd died from multiple factors, including previous health issues, drugs and exhaust from the police vehicle.
“I thought he did as good of a job as anyone could under these circumstances,” Johnson said. “The facts in this case are so against his client. He had a huge uphill battle so he made the arguments that he could make.”
But ultimately the fate of this case lies in the verdict of the jury, which could take days.
“The only way that there’s going to be anything here for the defense is if they convince that one out of 12 people to say not guilty and then there’s a mistrial and then the state would have to do it all over again,” Johnson said.
Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I’m hoping and praying that there’s a just verdict,” Johnson said. “I do believe the evidence overwhelmingly supports guilty on one or more of the charges I think this man is going to be going to prison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.