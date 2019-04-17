Michigan’s Attorney General said if the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling to legalize abortion, she will not enforce that law in the state.
Dana Nessel made the comment on Tuesday, April 16th during a Planned Parenthood conference. Her comments sparked backlash from conservatives across Michigan.
Nessel pledged to never prosecute a woman or her doctor for terminating a pregnancy. She believes the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in 1973 will be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Local Attorney Phillip Ellison said she clearly has a position that she takes.
“The thing that concerns me is when our top law enforcement individual says I’m going to pick and choose the laws I want to apply,” Ellison said.
Ellison said that as the chief law enforcement officer in Michigan, Nessel has the power to decide which crimes to prosecute.
“One of the dirty secrets, if you will, of the legal system is if you can convince the Attorney General and your local prosecutor not to bring charges against you, you can bring as many crimes as you want,” Ellison said.
Ellison said he does not take a stance on abortion, but he feels that if you are one of the people who are upset about the decision, to vote.
“If the voters don’t like what the prosecutor has done, the remedy is to vote someone else in,” Ellison said.
Ellison said that the precedent that Nessel sets can’t be undone. He firmly believes prosecutors should charge people with crimes based on the strength of the case, not the political position a prosecutor has about the laws that are in place.
“What we’re going to have is that the next person that takes over her job in office is going to pick the laws that he or she doesn’t want to apply. And we no longer have a rule of law but instead a rule of the person that’s holding the office, and I think that’s bad for the future of our country,” Ellison said.
