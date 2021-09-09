President Joe Biden made a sweeping announcement Thursday to get shots in arms as a part of a six-part plan to battle the coronavirus.
Johns Hopkins University said over 650,000 have died from the Coronavirus in the United States.
In the wake of President Biden's new vaccine requirements that could affect up to 100 million Americans, attorney Nicholas Robinson of Flint said the federal government has never said everyone had to get a vaccine.
"The federal government has never once said to the entire nation that they have to get a vaccine," Robinson said.
Biden is requiring all government employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. Robinson calls the move brutal, but legal.
"Any employer, as a condition of employment, can say, 'you have to get the vaccine,' and the federal government, through the executive branch, is an employer. And they can say, 'if you are one of our employees, you must get the vaccine,’" Robinson said.
Biden is also asking the labor department to require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated, or regularly tested. If they do not, they are subject to thousands of dollars in fines per violation.
"The idea that they are mandating specific agencies to say that certain individuals under those agencies have to get the vaccine, I think on its face is legal, but I think there will be challenges, but I think ultimately those challenges will be unsuccessful," Robinson said.
Robinson believes employees will have only two options now.
"I think that's what this is. If you have an employer that is saying that you have to get a vaccine, you are either going to have to get the vaccine, or you're going to be out of a job," Robinson said.
