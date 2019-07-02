Midtown Auto Sales in Flint had its registration suspended on Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of State said the auto dealer didn’t respond to requests to inspect its records.
An inspection last October by state agents turned up records violations. The dealership staff couldn’t produce records in January either.
Inspectors stated the business owned by Jimmy Barnes is currently occupied by a towing company, and when he met with agents Monday he was still unable to produce records.
Inspectors also found there were no business hours posted, and no external signs for the dealership.
Anyone with a complaint against Midtown Auto Sales can contact the Office of Investigative Services complaint line at 517-335-1410.
The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.