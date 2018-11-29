There are growing concerns over Michigan’s auto industry after General Motors announced a major restructuring move that would cut thousands of jobs and shutter several plants.
The nation’s largest automaker is dropping production on several sedans. Those cuts are likely to have a trickle-down effect on suppliers across the state.
“95 percent of what we sell comes from GM,” said Connie Aryes, owner of Universal Lift Parts in Flint.
Aryes is always keeping a close eye on what the auto manufacturers are doing.
Her business supplies parts from General Motors to local stores.
She said there is some concern locally with GM’s recent announcement.
“I think they’re all probably nervous. I know they’re laying off a lot of executives too. It’s not just the plants,” Aryes said.
As of now, Aryes doesn’t believe the layoffs will impact her business in Flint. But her Waterford location might feel a pinch since a lot of her customers are out of the Detroit area.
The company has not attributed tariffs to the closures but has said in the past it could affect their business.
Aryes said the tariffs are already affecting hers.
“I’ve never seen a letter from a vendor saying that, ‘we’re sorry we have to raise this price because of a tariff,” Aryes said.
Until now. Aryes said she recently received a letter on one of her most popular battery testers saying it was going up in price by at least 30 percent, attributing the cause to the tariffs.
If you planned on buying one you can expect to pay a whole lot more.
“The price went up $200. So we’re waiting for other things to happen with the tariffs, but nothing else has happened yet,” Aryes said.
Aryes is hoping the changes GM is making will strengthen the company, because if not she could be out of a job as well.
“I think things will change but hopefully it’ll be in a way that won’t hurt too many people,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.