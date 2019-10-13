For years, Edward Beckly has run the M-65 Bait Shop in Au Gres.
But after the Department of Natural Resources issued a ban on deer baiting and feeding in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, he said that business is now in jeopardy.
“Normally I’m selling a couple hundred bags of deer feed a week and I haven’t sold 100 in the last month,” Beckly said.
Throughout the year, Beckly said his store makes most of it’s revenue from fishing products.
But during the winter, he becomes reliant on selling hunting gear to stay in business.
“There’s $5,000 of hunting stuff here that nobody’s buying,” Beckly said.
He blames the deer ban for it, saying it’s preventing the sale of several hundred pounds of deer feed and bait.
“That’s the money that keeps my lights on, I had three employees I just had to lay them off,” Beckly said.
Because of the deer ban, Beckly said he’s going to have to close the store on Nov. 1.
“Nov. 1 I’ll have to close the doors of this store,” Beckly said. “I mean, you sit here all day long for $40 or $50, I mean I’m not a big store.”
The ban was put in place by the DNR to control chronic wasting disease in deer, which is a fatal and highly transmissible disease.
But Beckly believes this won’t solve the problem.
“If we’re giving our deer our minerals and we’re keeping them healthy by feeding them and things like that, they’re less likely to get sick,” Beckly said.
Beckly plans to reopen his store in the spring when fishing season begins.
