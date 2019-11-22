At The Stables, a local band is putting on a special performance and a benefit for the family of a young boy who was born with a very rare heart condition.
"With all of the procedures, we would like to do something to just alleviate some of the stress," said Dave Nordstrom.
When Nordstrom heard of an eight-month-old boy in Midland named Ryder Thompson, who'd already gone through three surgeries, he knew he had to do something.
Nordstrom is a father himself, and bass guitarist for the local band called a Silver Lining, which performs here at The Stables Bar in Bay City.
He wanted to provide a silver lining of his own to the family, by raising money for Ryder's treatment at their next performance.
"As soon as I brought it up to the guys, everybody was 100 percent and there's no question about it," Nordstrom said.
The band will perform on December 7 here at The Stables with a portion of the profits from food orders going to Ryder's family.
Nordstrom hopes this provides some sort of relief to the family during this difficult time.
"She's been having as a family, and little Ryder still being happy and smiling, it's just incredible."
