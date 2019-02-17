Local bands hold concert to raise funds for Ofc. Koenig

At Woody’s Draught House in Saginaw, they’re holding a concert for a cop.
Local Saginaw Township Ofc. Jeff Koenig was shot while in the line of duty last month and is now recovering at home.
But in order to help with that recovery, local area bands are coming together to put on a performance that will help raise money for him and his family.
“In police work, the brotherhood that we share is kind of the thread that keeps us together,” said Det. Sgt. Mattew Gerow.
Gerow said he felt inspired to be part of this event because of the bond he shares with Koenig explaining that the concert isn’t the only way they're raising funds, but also through raffle prizes and open donations.
For those in the audience, it was more than just donations to Koenig and his recovery, but also reminiscing on all the good times that they had together.
“We were fortunate enough to go to college together for a little bit, rode some motorcycles together, and just always very nice man and to this day a very nice man,” said Ryan Rousseau, who emceed the event.
Rousseau said his friendship with Koenig compelled him to be part of this fundraiser.
It’s that love and appreciation that Gerow believes has brought Saginaw’s Police and their community together in Koenig’s honor.
“He’s out there in the township, I’m in the city, but we’re both doing the same thing, helping the citizens of Saginaw and he’s an excellent officer,” Gerow said.
