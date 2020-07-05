Several of Michigan’s bars are struggling to survive among the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to make some extra revenue, doing whatever we can right now,” said Penny Warner, the manager of The Stables Martini and Cigar Bar in Bay City.
A recently approved bill allowing coctails to go may just be the saving grace of some of these establishments.
“We can sell craft beer in a Mason jar to go, a sixteen ounce craft beer as long as the lid is like a full-size lid,” said Warner. “Doesn’t have peforations in it for a straw or a drinking spout or whatever.”
Warner says these rules were given to them by the Liquor Control Commission after the cocktails-to-go law passed.
The owner of The Stables, Art Dore, says that it’s helping to keep them in business despite the ban on indoor seating for bars across the lower peninsula.
“Seems to help a little bit, I don’t know that people really know what it is yet, but we have the drinks all made up and it’s great,” said Dore.
And Dore says thanks to their outdoor seating, it’s brought in at least a few patrons eager for a cold drink which bartender Kristy Castonguay serves up almost regularly.
“Just the margaritas, the slushies, cause it’s hot outside right now,” said Castonguay. “So we’re trying to push them as much as we can.”
