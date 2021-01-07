A local Black Lives Matter leader is drawing comparisons between the riot in Washington and the vandalism that occurred during some protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement.
“They were told the Trump supporters were coming there,” said Dewaun Robinson, president of the Flint-chapter of Black Lives Matter. “So, to not be prepared you put your own self in a bad position and at a disadvantage."
Robinson has hosted dozens of protests. After Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol, he sees some major differences in how it was handled by law enforcement.
"You know, it would’ve looked different security wise,” Robinson said. “When we go to the state capital here in Michigan, they are heavily armed, guarded and prepared for us to come to the steps, right.”
He believes law enforcement didn't do enough on Wednesday to stop things from getting out of hand early enough.
"So, when you look at that situation yesterday, you have probably five police officers out there, or security, trying to manage 200 to 300 people,” he said.
While some are comparing the Capitol breach to Black Lives Matter protests from the summer of 2020, Robinson said there is nothing to compare.
He said rioting and looting was not attributed to the people in the BLM movement.
"All 20 plus protests were peaceful,” he said. “We didn’t damage any buildings any structures. We didn’t loot. We didn’t throw things in the ground.”
While Robinson does not connect violence with any of the BLM movements, many Trump supporters at Wednesday’s rally are distancing themselves from the people that breached the Capitol.
