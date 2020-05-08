There’s no doubt that celebrating Mother’s Day will feel different this year, but it’s still possible to make sure mom feels all the love.
But, how exactly do you show your mom the attention she deserves this year while following social distancing guidelines? The National Retail Federation says 78% of people say celebrating mom this year is important given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, calling your mom on the phone or through video chat is an obvious choice to let your mom know you’re thinking about her, or there’s the usual idea of sending her flowers and chocolate or handmade crafts but Lydnsey Casaceli, a blogger with Mid-Michigan Moms, has some other ideas on how to celebrate mom.
“I think that, for me, the gift of silence is kind of nice,” said Casaceli. “I mailed a couple of gifts to her, I sent a cookbook and a candle. Just some things she enjoys that she wouldn’t buy for herself. I think that’s a good tip for any mom, get them something they would enjoy but wouldn’t buy for themselves.”
She also suggests taking some of the responsibilities off of your mom. Offer to do some yard work or other chores, or even drop a meal on her doorstep. Casaceli says she’s seen some restaurants provide Mother’s Day brunch to go.
No matter how you’re celebrating this weekend, be sure to set some time aside to let your mom know you’re thinking of her.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there from TV5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.