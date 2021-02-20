After five months of recovering, a local boy is finally heading home after a motorbike accident.
13-year-old Brevyn Willford suffered a brain bleed after a motorbike crash in September. After his long recovery his family is happy, he's alive.
"We didn't think he was going to make it out alive," Brevyn’s sister, Alexis Willford said.
The motorbike accident left him with a brain bleed so severe, it is a miracle he's alive
"It was about halfway through the surgery and the surgeon actually came out and went up to my mom and said we don't think that he's going to make it, but he's a fighter," Brevyn’s sister, Makayah Willford said.
Fighting against the odds it is a recovery that nobody saw coming. His sister Makayah has been by his side every step of the way.
"My little brother is the biggest fighter ever," Makayah Willford said.
Through therapy sessions every day, Brevyn had to re-learn how to breathe, speak, and walk.
"They were telling us that they've never seen anyone come out of a brain injury and speak so vocally. It wasn't slurred, it was amazing," Makayah Willford said.
His recovery journey will conclude from the comfort of his home. After spending the entire holiday season including his 13th birthday in hospice, he's ready.
"He's all there mentally, he's still the same Brevyn that he was before so that's the most exciting part, I would have to say,” Makayah Willford said. “He's still got the same spitfire personality that he had before the accident."
His sisters are ready for their baby brother to come home.
"I'm just excited for Brevyn to get home. He's my little hero." Makayah Willford said.
