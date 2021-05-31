A local boy scout troop taking time out of their day to honor the veterans who served and protected our country.
The troop went out and placed American flags on hundreds of veteran’s gravesites.
"To me, Memorial Day is a day to remember the fallen," Liam Tuttle, bear scout said.
Pack 3119 is remembering the fallen by placing hundreds of flags on the gravesites of veterans at Floral Gardens cemetery in Bay City.
"The meaning behind the flags is to help raise awareness about veterans and the sacrifices they've made in their lifetime," Robert Tuttle, cub master of pack 3119.
Tuttle said this pack has been placing flags on the grave sites of veterans for at least the past decade. They took last year off due to the pandemic, but this year the scouts are glad to be back.
"What they've done for us in order for us to live our lives and have the freedoms that we enjoy," Robert Tuttle said.
And that lesson is loud and clear for scouts Liam and Amelia Tuttle.
"I try not to think about how many people that means died. I try to think about what good things they might have done while they served our country," Liam Tuttle said.
