A lot of us have been staying home for almost two months now and that has forced many of us to find new hobbies or learn new skills and one big trend we’re seeing is a baking boom.
More and more people are spending their time in the kitchen, making old dishes or trying to experiment with new ones.
On Instagram, #stressbaking popped up in more than 35,000 posts.
TV5 went to Old Town Saginaw to talk to The Bread Guy to see why he believes more and more people are taking up baking during the pandemic.
“So all of the sudden people are freed up, they’ve got extra time, they’ve got the ability to play around and experiment and have things not turn out perfect and it still doesn’t mess up their life,” said Mitch Delemeester, The Beard Guy. “In fact, it takes up some of their extra time maybe.”
While The Bread Guy has willingly closed up shop for the time being, he’s taken his skills to social media.
The Facebook page is now full of baking tutorials from The Bread Guy himself.
He’s done live pizza making as well as apple galette, sourdough, and focaccia. He said while he’s no viral sensation, people are really tuning in.
“Some of the comments are maybe, it doesn’t come out like it does when we buy it from you, but it’s still something cool to do,”
Several studies have shown that creative activities such as baking is helpful when managing stress.
