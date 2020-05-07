Many bridal shops are in peak season right now, but with the pandemic, they can’t operate forcing many to improvise in order to get brides all their needs.
Infinity Bridal, a boutique in Bay City, is communicating with their clients over the phone and providing curbside dress pick-up.
Owner Britney Mlostek said communicating with her clients means everything right now.
“I think that it’s really important to keep them at ease and let them know our companies are doing everything in their power to make sure nothing is delayed, things are showing up early and they’re just making sure people are getting what they need even though we’re in the middle of this strange crisis,” Mlostek said.
Mlostek said Infinity Bridal was fortunate enough to receive funds from the paycheck protection program and several other grants in order to keep on top of finances.
While having a business may be hard right now, it’s the spirit of the wedding community that keeps her and others going.
“I’ve made a lot of friends from owning this business who are florists, and DJs, and decorators, and caterers, and the things they’re doing for not just brides, but any kind of formal event, to accommodate people, is amazing,” Mlostek said.
In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, plenty of upcoming weddings are in limbo.
That includes the wedding of Claire Alves and her fiancé Brandon.
They took a year and a half to plan their wedding that was set for April 4 in front of 100 people at Dow Diamond in Midland.
But with the stay-at-home order in full effect, they had to cancel.
The couple then postponed their wedding until May 15 but again those plans didn’t work out forcing Alves to change her wedding plans again.
“So I only had to cancel two vendors, that was the DJ because I can’t fit a DJ in my barn, and the venue,” Alves said. “My photographer, my officiant, and then I have a little music player on the side, they’ve been working with me, I email them constantly.”
The couple will now have a backyard wedding set for Aug. 21 this year.
While Alves said she’s had a great experience getting into touch with her vendors, she knows that’s not the case for everyone.
She offered sound advice for other brides-to-be in the same situation.
“I would like them to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Alves said. “I know it’s hard, I definitely had my crying sessions, you know. All this hard planning, all this hard work is gone, but it’s important to know that you’re still going to get married, even though it’s a big deal, it’s all about marrying the person you love.”
Alves also said changing the date of her wedding will be a good story to tell her grandkids someday.
