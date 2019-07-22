While in the midst of planning her wedding, Taylor Long received a shocking email, that the venue she had paid to be married in was suddenly closing.
"To be honest, I was pretty scared,” Long said. “I probably had a four-hour mental breakdown about it."
That location was Noah's Event Venue in Auburn Hills. A spot that she says cost her and her fiancé around $6,900, 4,000 of which they had already paid for.
However, she says last Monday the business sent her an email announcing their closure, and that if she had any questions to not call the venue, but instead go through a third party.
"They had another business representing them, that they would not speak to us personally,” Long said. “We had to schedule a set phone call."
Long says it was through that phone call that she was given two options.
To either have her wedding at Noah's Event Venue's Southfield location, or receive half of her money back now and receive the rest in small increments at the end of the year.
They chose to get their money back; however, she says other couples aren't so lucky.
Because on the venue's website it states that they'll only continue hosting booked events at the Auburn Hills location up until October 31 and that they're only approved to give some refunds.
"After I calmed down we talked about it, and we did get a new plan rolling that will probably work better,” Long said.
Long’s wedding isn’t until next September, but understands others weren’t so fortunate.
