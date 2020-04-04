The Clio Area Fire Department has issued a burn ban for residents in the area due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to the department’s Facebook page, the ban has been issued for all City of Clio, Vienna Township, and Thetford Township residents.
All outdoor burning is prohibited during the burn ban.
The department said the ban has nothing to do with the Department of Natural Resources’ ban, it’s to protect firefighters from being called out to unnecessary fire calls during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the department, they are trying to keep firefighters safe and healthy so they can serve the residents and the community effectively.
