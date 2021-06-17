As the state lifts indoor capacity restrictions 10 days earlier than expected, local businesses are feeling relieved.
“Complete and utter relief. We’re excited to be getting back to what we do best,” said Wendy Sebert, the co-owner of Candlelite Sports in Bridgeport.
Fully capacity have been words Sebert has been waiting to hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the last 15 months. On Thursday, Whitmer announced that all of the COVID-19 pandemic orders will end June 22 at 12:01 a.m.
Sebert admits it will be strange seeing people without masks soon, but she doesn’t expect the face coverings to go away completely.
“I still think some people will come in with them. I mean to each their own. It’s a personal decision and I think that’s how it should’ve been handled all along,” Sebert said.
Sebert said the last 15 months have been challenging.
“The amount of emotions that we’ve had through these last fifteen months, it hasn’t been easy,” Sebert said.
Sebret credits the community that did what it could to keep Candlelite in business.
“The leagues who lengthened their seasons just to help us out and to make sure that we were going to be able to make it through this, and the new leagues that formed to help us coming up into the next season,” Sebert said.
Now, Sebert is looking to bigger and better things this fall. She’s glad she’ll be able to put this turbulent chapter behind her.
“It’s overwhelming and we’re just eternally grateful for this chance to be a phenomenal business. Because we will be, we are, and we will continue to be that way going forward,” Sebert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.