Employees of Dog Central in Mt. Pleasant received what they called an “odd request” on Tuesday when a customer called and asked for a hot dog to be blended into a smoothie.
According to a Facebook post from the business, the customer said her jaw was wired shut and could only eat blended foods.
Initially, the business thought the call was a prank. The husband called back and confirmed that it was not a joke and that the customer was tired of fruit smoothies and wanted Dog Central.
The business blended three hot dogs, chili sauce, onions, pickles and cheddar to create what the husband is calling the “Lockjaw Special.”
A Dog Central employee said the item is not going on the menu any time soon but will be available upon request.
