The desperate call from healthcare workers in need of medical supplies are starting to be answered by many in the community.
"Everybody in healthcare needs masks," said Tami Davis, found of 4M Mid-Michigan Mask Makers.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing a nationwide shortage of face masks leaving our healthcare professionals at risk. Local community members are hoping to ease that burden through homemade mask making.
"So, the masks that we're providing are used not in covid contact cases, but these are the masks for people who are doing regular routine hospital work," said Davis.
Davis said their goal is to simply provide many face masks as possible to local hospitals such as Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.
Davis said through community involvement, her online group has already reached over 60 members and counting.
"I started this thinking I would make a few masks and it would be great, and it turned into such a project because the need out there is just huge," said Davis.
In order to make all of these masks, you need a lot of fabric which is where organizations like the Frankenmuth Woolen Mill come in.
"We went through roughly 300 bags so far, and each bag makes roughly 30 to 32 masks," said Matt Curtis, co-owner of the mill.
Altogether, the business has manufactured enough fabric to create over 10,000 masks.
Curtis said they'll be distributing them to the public on March 23 so that community groups can help create these masks for local hospitals in need.
"You know that's what we need to get through this thing, we're hanging in there and we want to help people hang in there too," said Curtis.
