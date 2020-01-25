A local business is hosting a fundraiser to benefit kid’s outdoor and fishing programs.
Frank’s Great Outdoors is hosting the Frozen Frenzy event Feb. 3 through March 1.
If you purchase a Frozen Frenzy lure for $10, you will have the chance to win a drawing for a $1000 shopping spree at Frank’s Great Outdoors. The winner will also be able to attend a banquet at the Village Inn in Linwood on March 8.
You can enter at Frank's Great Outdoors, Linwood Party and Sporting Goods, The Party Dock and Linwood Beach Marina and Campground.
All entries must be made by Feb. 2.
For more information, check out the Facebook event.
All proceeds benefit children's outdoor programs at the Bay City State Park and the Bicentennial Park in Linwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.