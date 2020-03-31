With all the news about the coronavirus pandemic, it can become stressful for everyone.
A local business owner is doing her part to honor healthcare workers and to keep their spirits up.
“This was just my little way of giving back to let them know that myself and the community is thinking about them during this time,” said Morgan Jackson, owner of Sign Gypsies of Mid-Michigan.
Jackson said she is giving back to the community one sign at a time.
“When this whole epidemic happened, I wanted to reach out and so something for the frontliners who are there all the time and are working so hard,” Jackson said.
Sign Gypsies created and donated beautiful, colorful signs which are placed at the MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland.
“We went out and installed the signs ‘Heros Work Here’ because honestly they really are heroes. They are doing so much for our communities,” Jackson said.
For Jackson, this pandemic hit close to home, just like for many of us.
“It’s kind of from everybody in the community letting the healthcare workers know that we are all on their side,” Jackson said.
TV5 was told that the signs will stay up until Thursday. They are located at the Saginaw Rd. entrance.
This is one of many kind gestures people are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.