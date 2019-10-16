The United Auto Workers and General Motors reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
UAW workers across the country weren’t the only ones breathing a sigh of relief after they heard the news. Several local businesses are also hoping the new deal brings back their loyal customers.
“It’s been devastating. I mean, we’ve had to make a lot of cutbacks,” said Brad Khirfan, convenience store owner.
Khirfan has felt the UAW strike’s impact on his business ever since the start of the strike five weeks ago.
He said at least two-thirds of his customer base are from General Motors. As a result of the strike, he has had to cut back on hours for his workers and adjust inventory.
But this isn’t the first time he has been in this situation.
“The major one I remember was back in the late 90s when they were out for about five to six weeks and we had the same situation then,” Khirfan said.
Khirfan has been running the convenience store directly across from GM’s Flint Assembly Plant for 32 years. He said strikes like this usually come and go. But he said the longer it goes, the more it hurts the community.
Which is why he hopes this tentative deal between the UAW and GM pulls through.
“I’m very enthusiastic about it. I think that a deal being reached that is acceptable to both parties means long term profitability for the company and for the Flint area,” Khirfan said.
In a letter to union members, the UAW president not only announced a tentative agreement but also said they plan to go over the details on Thursday.
