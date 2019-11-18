Local entrepreneurs are trying to re-invigorate a Mid-Michigan community by bringing in new business.
The owners of Hampton’s Boutique, Tanning and Salon in Hampton Township have now purchased the entire shopping center their business is located in.
“I didn’t want to have to relocate or work with another landlord,” said Lisa Schneider, owner of Hampton’s Boutique, Tanning and Salon.
She decided to buy the property her business was located in back in June. Instead of renting a parcel, she now owns the whole lot.
Schneider said there is not much in Hampton’s Plaza now, but she wants that to change.
“We would really like to see a coffee shop, some other small businesses that will compliment each other, a bakery, deli, those kinds of things,” Schneider said.
Schneider said she has done a lot to grow her business and she hopes other investors will start a venture with some of the 10,000 square-feet of space that is available.
Schneider said when that happens, she wants customers in the Bay City area to respond.
“Remember to shop local. You know, remember that when you’re shopping local you’re filling somebody’s dreams,” Schneider said.
At the moment, Schneider believes there aren’t a lot of places to shop in Essexville and Hampton Township. That’s why Schneider said she is being part of the change she wants to see.
“Building our business back up or building this community back up would be just a great feeling,” Schneider said.
If you are interested in opening a business in the plaza, you can call 989-894-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.