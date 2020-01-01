Michigan’s minimum wage employees are getting a raise today.
People who are currently making $9.45 are getting a 20-cent, or 2.12 percent, increase in pay.
TV5 spoke with businesses in the area to see how this boost in pay will impact workers and businesses.
“The minimum wage going up is a good thing,” said Lin Fan, a restaurant owner.
Fan owns two restaurants in the Saginaw area. He owns China City, which is located in Old Town Saginaw, and The Little Koi, which is located inside Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township.
Fan said he employs seven minimum wage workers who all received a raise on Jan. 1, 2020. He said he supports the increase.
“People have more buying power. And they have more secure jobs, so they don’t have to worry about getting multiple jobs to support their expenses,” Fan said.
He acknowledges that every business may not be able to pay their employees a little more.
“Some of the small businesses might have to reduce a number of employees to cut costs, and some of them might shut down,” Fan said.
Fan said he doesn’t have to make any deep cuts. He said he wants to see the minimum wage rise in small steps each year. He feels that would be good for his employees and the long-term stability of his business.
“I don’t want to see minimum wage go up like 20 percent every year, that’s going to hurt a lot of business,” Fan said.
Workers who rely on tips are seeing a modest minimum wage increase. They are going from making $3.59 an hour to $3.67.
For employees under the age of 18, the minimum rate goes up 17 cents to $8.20 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.