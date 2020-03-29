The coronavirus has hit Michigan especially hard and has forced many small businesses to close their doors.
"We've been in business for almost 90 years," said Chris Adams, co-owner of the Red Horse Tavern in Saginaw.
Today is a day to celebrate small business owners.
As for Chris and Nick Adams, brothers and co-owners of the restaurant, they're feeling the effects of the executive order.
"I didn't think it would come to this degree or level, but it definitely took a turn and twist on business, it's bothersome," said Adams.
What was once a full bar is now empty, and the two brothers are working day and night to now provide take-out to customers.
"Great bar burgers, bar food, steak sandwiches, ham and cheese, BLT's, french fries, great wings," said Adams.
Adams said he had to lay off all other employees. Though difficult at times, it's not breaking their spirit.
"It's been a challenge, but we're going to be here no matter what," said Adams. "That's it and that's that. We'll be here seven days a week, 12 hours a day."
The situation has also allowed them to become more focused in their service.
"We've always had the food there," said Adams. "We're just focusing on one of our niche's and putting in 100 percent into one niche we've always had."
Today is a reminder that our small businesses need us now more than ever.
"All I can say is support your local small business guys," said Adams. "100%. Support local, through and through."
