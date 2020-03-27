Local small businesses have had to adapt as COVID-19 closes stores.
“I’m happy for business but I miss seeing my customers every day,” Mike Wilson said.
Mike Wilson owns two sports card stores named Curveball Collectibles in the great lakes bay region. One in Saginaw and one in Pinconning.
On Monday he shut down both shops due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order that non-essential businesses must close.
But Wilson adapted, ramped up his online presence and is thriving.
“We have a break page we have a business page we go live twice a week from 9 p.m. to midnight and we just run a lot of specials and sales and stuff like that,” Wilson said.
Meanwhile at Leaman’s Green Apple Barn in Freeland, they’re adapting by delivering baked goods across the area.
“We offer deliveries on Tuesdays and Thursdays of our baked goods including decorate your own donut kits,” John Leaman said.
Leaman says those are gaining in popularity with families at home right now during the shutdown. But he adds that overall sales are taking a hit during this pandemic, because public events his products would be at, aren’t happening.
“All of our spring events including the April Walleye Festival have been canceled which has affected our income,” he said.
Leaman says without help, his business could be in trouble if the shutdown lasts too long.
But Wilson believes he’ll be o-k if the pandemic goes on longer than expected.
