You can always count on the Caseville County Beach being packed for the Fourth of July weekend.
But for Tanya Archambault, who grew up here and works at the Thumb Brewery, said it’s never been quite like this.
“I’ve personally never seen that many people on the beach,” Archambault said. “It was a little overwhelming and it was a little intimidating to walk into that and not expecting from this family-oriented town.”
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said more than 2,000 people spent Independence Day on the beach resulting in 144 emergency responses in the area.
On the beach alone there were two drug overdoses, another from alcohol, and someone was found unconscious after a fight.
“At first it was complete chaos,” Archambault said. “We were just all of a sudden very, very packed there was a lot of people in the area and then all of a sudden we heard non-stop ambulances and the sirens.”
Officers had to close the beach while responding to emergencies and once it opened back up Archambault went down to see the aftermath.
“I would say there is certainly an increase in foot traffic this year,” Archambault said. “There’s a larger crowd with the younger adults and the college-age students this year.”
While the increase in foot traffic has boosted business, Archambault hopes it’s a little different next year.
“I just hope that people remember that there are families vacationing in this town and that we are a family community and drink wisely and be smart,” Archambault said.
