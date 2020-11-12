Rich Kramer is like a lot of small business owners trying to stay afloat in the turbulent waters of the pandemic.
"We're basically hanging on by our fingertips for the past eight months waiting for a break one way or the other to see which way to go," Kramer said.
He's the owner of Richie Rich's Downtown Deli in Saginaw.
With coronavirus cases exploding, he fears another shutdown would lower the boom on his bottom line.
"I would really have to sit down and take a hard look to see if it's even worth the effort,” Kramer said. “Coming in and getting the lights going, and the ovens on, the refrigerators, ordering all the product, to sit here and wait on a maybe."
Meanwhile, Wendy Sebert, the owner of Candelite Sports and Banquet Center in Bridgeport, says if there's a shutdown leave bowling centers out of it.
"If we're following everything that has been laid out and we're complying and we've been audited to that I don't know why as a single industry we would be targeted to close down," she said.
Sebert tells us bowling leagues are in full swing, and if the pins stop falling, Sebert says her business could end up in the gutter.
"This is our revenue stream,” she said. “We were able to make it through the first six-month shutdown. But we need to stay open."
Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not issue any restrictions today. But alarming COVID-19 numbers are setting the stage for an uncertain future.
Kramer wonders how many of his fellow business owners will make it to the other side.
"Thousands and thousands of us are out here hanging paycheck to paycheck now during this pandemic,” he said. “And now we're looking at another downturn and I just don't know who's going to survive it."
