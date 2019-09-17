Tuesday was day two of the strike for UAW union members against their employer General Motors.
While union worker could be taking a cut in pay, local businesses are bracing to be impacted too.
“I hope it doesn’t go on very long,” said Brad Khirfan
Brad owns Khirfan's Super K, a liquor store which sits right across the street from the Flint GM assembly plant.
He said the workers are the bread and butter of his business, so he’s a little nervous about the strike.
"I know that the two sides are quite a bit a part, as far as negotiations,” Brad said. “But we all hope around here that it’s going to get solved sooner than later."
It’s been less than 72 hours since workers called the strike, demanding things like affordable healthcare, profit sharing and pay raises.
The work stoppage didn't take long to make it to Khirfan's liquor store.
"It affects it directly. Even on the first day we saw 30% decrease in business,” Brad said. “And as time goes on, I’m sure that it’ll get even worse."
Just down the road is a staple restaurant which is usually filled with GM united auto workers.
"We’re nervous about this one,” said Jeanna Hergenreder. “It’s going to impact everything around here."
Hergenreder is the manager at Latina's and she said as the employees strike it slows things down.
Her only hope is that this strike is almost over.
"We rely on the shop, you know for our lunch and for dinner business,” Hergenreder said. “That’s a big impact on us. Without that it’s going to be rough."
As workers strike their pay reduces to just $250 dollars a week, which could make it harder to support their families let alone try to patronize the local establishments.
"If you set your cost of living up to a certain level and you have to try to live a quarter of that, that would be pretty hard for anyone," Brad said.
