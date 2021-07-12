The LPGA’s Great Lakes Bay Invitational is returning to mid-Michigan as some of the top female golfers from around the world get ready to tee off at the Midland Country Club.
Golfers and several local businesses both have their eyes on the green as the tournament brings several fans into Midland.
“Well it means a lot of activity, a lot of business coming into town, certainly exposure for the city,” City Manager Brady Kaye said.
The LPGA tour stop means big business for the Great Lakes Bay Region. Kaye said the tournament brought in a lot of green back in 2019.
"We estimated about $12.7 million was brought into the Great Lakes Bay Regional economy. Portions of that were here in Midland. So our restaurants, our gas stations, our stores all benefitted from that,” Kaye said.
Some stores that benefited from the tournament in 2019 are Serendipity Road and the Joyful Tantrum. Julia Kepler owns them both. She said 2019 was great, but 2021 should be better.
“People have been at home a little bit more. This is probably one of the first bigger events that we are having in Midland and so I expect more people to be out,” Kepler said.
Kepler said all the additional foot traffic will be a big boost to her bottom line.
“It'll probably increase sales by probably say 50 percent for this week, which is huge,” Kepler said.
Huge is a word a lot of people are using in and around Midland. The LPGA and all that it brings to this area is back.
“We're looking forward to it. The eyes of not only the community and the region will be on Midland, but certainly the world that watches golf. And we're looking forward to showing the world what Midland has to offer,” Kaye said.
