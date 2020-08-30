A local community is rallying around one family to spread awareness of overdosing on drugs.
Businesses throughout the City of Auburn and Bay County are lighting up purple on Monday for International Overdose Awareness Day.
“We asked them if they would put their lights up,” said Lisa Treiber of Auburn. “It’s amazing. No one said no.”
Twenty-three area businesses are taking part in the event.
Overdose Awareness Day has a special meaning for Treiber. She lost her son Andy to an overdose nearly four years ago.
“Andy had battle an addiction for nearly six years and fought the good fight, but lost unfortunately,” said Treiber.
The day couldn’t have come at a better time.
Drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed across the United States during the coronavirus shutdown.
“Isolation has been a big issue. I know there’s groups that have worked really hard and had some great success, but there’s issues with people who can’t connect via Zoom.”
Treiber is asking everyone to wear purple on Monday even if you haven’t personally been affected by someone you know overdosing on drugs.
“For the families that haven’t been impacted by this. Thank goodness. I wouldn’t want them to walk down the path that so many of us have. The families that are dealing with this know that there are people out there who will help them.”
