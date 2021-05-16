Taking effect Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the mask requirement for those fully vaccinated is now lifted. Those who are not protected against COVID-19 must still wear a face covering while inside but can remove the mask once outside.
Local businesses are loosening up on mask restrictions. The owner of Beauty Within Salon, Heather Radina, is no longer requiring clients to mask up.
"Today being here, we had proms, we had a wedding in here, and everybody was talking about, "Oh we don't have to wear our masks now," there's just a sense of relief between people," Radina said.
She doesn't plan on asking clients whether or not they have their vaccine but is happy to mask up if asked.
"Our number one goal here is to make everybody comfortable. So, if they want us to wear it, we will, but mostly people are just really excited to not have to wear it anymore," Radina said.
At Cops and Doughnuts, they have already removed the signage from the door that says a mask is required to enter.
"We're not enforcing it as much, we've taken the signs down because most people now are vaccinated," Alexia Ulery employee at Cops and Doughnuts.
Ulery said most people still enter wearing a mask. People like Wayne Obermiller.
"I wear it every place I go," Obermiller said.
He has his vaccine, but said his mask is here to stay.
"Only about 1/3 of the country has been vaccinated. To me, we don't need to let our guard down this early," Obermiller said
He hopes the loosening of mask restrictions does not end up doing more harm than good.
"There's a lot of people out there that should be wearing masks that aren't. I think they're going to regret it because they may lose their life," Obermiller said.
