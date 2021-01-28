A mid-Michigan tradition for the last 30 years, Zehnder's Snowfest, will go on during the pandemic, but with several changes to keep event goers as safe as possible.
With the pandemic taking a toll on several restaurants and surrounding businesses over the past several months, many are hoping for a boost from Snowfest.
Jamie Furbush is the President and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"This is really an exciting thing for us to have something else just like we had with our Christmas season. To be able to extend and expand and give people a safe way to get out and enjoy our community," Furbush said.
The 2021 edition of Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is scaled down because of the pandemic. Furbush wants visitors to know businesses are open and ready to serve them during Zehnder's Snowfest and beyond.
"It's a different time certainly but we have an incredible faith and tenacity in our business owners. And most of our businesses in Frankenmuth are entrepreneurs. They're locally owned, small businesses that many of them as I mentioned have prepared for difficult times. No one ever imagined these difficult times certainly," Furbush said.
Furbush is hoping plenty of people will stop by and check out the snow and ice sculptures this weekend. And while they're at it, support local businesses that are eager to add to their Zehnder's Snowfest experience.
"We're all sick of being inside. So, it's good for our health I think to be outside in the fresh air and just enjoy this Michigan winter. It's beautiful out and we've got some good things to see," Furbush said.
