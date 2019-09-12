Businesses in Grand Blanc are seeing an upswing this week.
“We’ve been advertising signs, we are advertising at the Ally Challenge,” said Joe’s Little Tavern Co-Owner Brooke Clothier.
The 2019 Ally Challenge is back for another round of golf. And spectators and businesses owners are reaping the benefits.
“We’re hoping each year it builds up and we get more and more, but we haven’t been disappointed yet.”
With the Ally Challenge in close proximity to local businesses, Clothier said it’s a business opportunity they can’t pass on.
“It gives us the opportunity to showcase what we have to customers who aren’t normally our every day customer.”
Little Joe’s Tavern is more than ready for this year’s crowd.
“Definitely over-staffing, with the rain and the weather being the way it is, we are just constantly on our toes trying to figure out when we’re going to get those rushes.”
One Grand Blanc business owner tells TV5 he put in extra preparation last year.
“Last year it was a little soft, and it’s understandable because it was the first year, said Big Boy owner Victor Khzouz.
But, the golf tournament keeps business owners optimistic, hoping the challenge will return in the future.
“We’re hoping it’s a little better this year, hoping it’ll be better the next year, and the year after that. We’re looking forward to it,” said Khzouz.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of customers this week,” Clothier added.
