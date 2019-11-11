Residents in Mid-Michigan were surprised to learn about the snowstorm today.
Many people scrambled to local businesses to pick up supplies to help battle “old man winter”.
“No one was prepared,” said Mary Seelhoff, owner of Clark True Value.
It’s early November but not too early for a snowstorm in Michigan.
“Everyone says this is too soon, we haven’t had fall yet,” Seelhoff said.
The early start to the snow season left many people unprepared.
Although the weather is bad, Seelhoff said it’s good for business.
“Excellent. We sold lots of salt, lots of ice melters, snow shovels, scrapers, snow blowers, anything to do with winter stuff,” Seelhoff said.
The snowstorm also caused bad road conditions. Due to the bad road conditions, local towing companies have been very busy as well.
“We’re well I into the 80’s and 90’s at this time of day, which is a very strong Monday for accidents and cars in the ditch,” said Bill Gorgis, president of Mike’s Wrecker.
Giorgis said that’s a lot of calls for this time of year.
“It’s been chaotic for an early November, a lot of snow and a lot of people forgetting how to drive,” Gorgis said.
Gorgis wants to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads.
“Drive safe, and the big things for us is if you see the orange and green lights of the tow or plow trucks, give them a wide birth. And watch out for little plows backing out of people’s driveways because there’s gonna be a lot out this evening,” Gorgis said.
People out on the road should also remember to slow down and move over when passing any type of emergency vehicle. Failure to move over results in a $400 fine along with two points on your license.
