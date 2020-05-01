The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded a grant of $25,000 to Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute through the foundation’s Compassionate Living Fund
The cancer institute will use these funds for patient support services such as nutritional care and patient transportation for cancer treatment appointments.
“On behalf of our patients, staff and physicians at Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute, I would like to thank the Community Foundation of Greater Flint for its generous grant,” said Suzy Hozler, executive director of Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute. “The funding will assist our patients with transportation, supplemental food support, and help with financial hardships patients may encounter, especially during these difficult times.”
For more information on services offered through the cancer institute, call (810) 762-8226.
