As the state slowly re-opens, businesses are having to figure out their new normal.
"It's certainly not anything that we thought it would be a situation we would be in and you know business is non-existent right now," Mike Bean said.
Bean is the CEO of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe's gaming enterprises.
He says he's had to make tough decisions since the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and the Saganing Eagles Landing Casino and Hotel have had to close.
"We have approximately 2,800 team members and so almost all team members are on temporary leave until we get through this challenging situation," Bean said.
He says every effort is being made to reduce expenses in the budget. While at the same time keeping an eye on how to reopen in a world dealing with covid-19.
"We are in the process of procuring infrared cameras where we would be able to take the temperatures of team members and our guests as they come on to the property," Bean said.
Along with masks and PPE for employees, increased frequency of cleaning, and adhering to social distancing guidelines. But that's not all.
"We plan on installing plexiglas barriers in areas where we have high team member/guest interaction like a player's club," he said.
As of now Bean has no idea when the casinos will be open again. But he admits, things can't go on like this for much longer.
"We do need to get back in business and get the economy running again but doing so in a responsible and safe manner."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.